Amir To Patronise Qatar University Graduation Ceremony Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will patronise the graduation ceremony of the 47th batch (class of 2024) of Qatar University students, which will be held at the University's Sports and Events Complex on Wednesday morning, May 8.
Meanwhile, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, Consort of His Highness the Amir, will patronise the graduation ceremony of Qatar University's outstanding female students, on Thursday morning, May 9.
MENAFN07052024000063011010ID1108182730
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.