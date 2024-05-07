               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amir To Patronise Qatar University Graduation Ceremony Tomorrow


5/7/2024 7:24:10 AM

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will patronise the graduation ceremony of the 47th batch (class of 2024) of Qatar University students, which will be held at the University's Sports and Events Complex on Wednesday morning, May 8.

Meanwhile, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, Consort of His Highness the Amir, will patronise the graduation ceremony of Qatar University's outstanding female students, on Thursday morning, May 9.

