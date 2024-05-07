Amman Stock Exchange Records Slight Decline In Daily Trading

Amman, May 7 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange concluded the daily trading session with a slight decrease of 0.09 percent, settling at a level of 2,352 points.During Tuesday's session, the stock exchange saw a total of 1.3 million shares traded across 1,690 contracts, with a cumulative trading value of approximately JD2.2 million.Among the listed companies, 26 experienced a decline in share prices, while 30 witnessed an increase, and 29 maintained stability in their share prices.

