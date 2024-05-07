PM Meets With Head Of IMF Jordan Mission

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 7 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh convened a meeting on Tuesday with the Head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s Mission to Jordan, Ron Van Roden, and the accompanying delegation currently visiting the Kingdom.The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the enduring strategic partnership between Jordan and the IMF, emphasizing the collaboration grounded in trust and transparency. This partnership has culminated in the agreement on a new national economic reform program, supported by the Fund.This program aims to bolster the resilience of the national economy, meet financing requirements, and boost growth with $1.2 billion for four years under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).During the meeting, Khasawneh reiterated Jordan's commitment to structural reforms, lauding the country's success stories on the international stage and bolstering confidence among global economic rating agencies.Khasawneh highlighted the Kingdom's economic modernization vision, prioritizing sustainable growth, job creation, and improved living standards. He emphasized the government's efforts to attract investments aligned with these strategic objectives.Acknowledging the Central Bank of Jordan's prudent monetary policies and the Ministry of Finance's disciplined financial measures, Khasawneh credited these strategies with shielding Jordan from many economic shocks amid regional instability.Van Roden emphasized that the new structural reform program, backed by the IMF, underscores Jordan's economic resilience and its capacity to navigate regional challenges.Additionally, he commended Jordan's financial and monetary stability, noting its role in safeguarding the middle class from regional and global crises.He highlighted that the systematic improvement of revenues, rooted in expanding the tax base and combating tax evasion and avoidance, has promoted equity in the tax burden within Jordan.Van Roden praised the Jordanian government's ownership of the reform program, citing it as a key factor in the success of the IMF program.He also commended the government's measures to mitigate the economic impacts of Gaza war and developments in the Red Sea region.Furthermore, Van Roden expressed admiration for Jordan's macroeconomic achievements, which have garnered recognition from numerous countries and international institutions. He reaffirmed the IMF's commitment to supporting Jordan and providing necessary expertise and consultations.