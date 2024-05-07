India summons Canadian diplomat due to separatist mottos

(MENAFN) India has formally raised objections with Canada following incidents of pro-Khalistan slogans being chanted during a public event in Toronto attended by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The Ministry of External Affairs of India summoned the Canadian deputy high commissioner to convey its deep concerns over the matter, as stated in an official statement released on Monday.



The chanting of pro-Khalistan slogans has long been a sensitive issue for India, as it pertains to the movement seeking an independent state for India's Sikh minority, a movement viewed by New Delhi as a threat to national security. The Indian government emphasized its dismay at the perpetuation of such actions at the event, highlighting the perceived tolerance of separatism, extremism, and violence within Canadian political spaces.



India's concerns extend beyond the immediate diplomatic implications, as New Delhi warned that the allowance of such activities not only strains India-Canada relations but also fosters an environment conducive to violence and criminality within Canada itself. This, India cautioned, could ultimately jeopardize the safety and well-being of Canadian citizens.



The event in question, Vaisakhi or Khalsa Day, holds significant cultural and religious importance for the Sikh community, marking the Sikh New Year and commemorating the establishment of the Sikh community in 1699. However, amidst the celebrations, the occurrence of pro-Khalistan slogans during Trudeau's speech has sparked controversy and garnered widespread attention, with several videos circulating on social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter).



Trudeau, along with other prominent Canadian officials such as Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, addressed the gathering at Vaisakhi, underscoring the event's significance within Toronto's diverse cultural landscape.



However, the overshadowing of festivities by the chanting of controversial slogans has

underscored the complexities of navigating cultural and political sensitivities within multicultural societies like Canada.

