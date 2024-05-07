First In India, Carrier Midea India Launches Cooling Solutions Proshop In Gurugram

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Carrier Midea India Pvt Ltd, a key player in the air-conditioning solutions sector, has achieved a major milestone with the opening of India's first Midea Cooling Solutions ProShop in Gurugram. This innovative experiential concept is designed to transform the customer buying experience for air-conditioning products.



The Midea ProShop is a unique destination where visitors can explore a wide range of innovative air-conditioning solutions, featuring an extensive range of Midea HVAC solutions, covering both residential and commercial applications. This includes a variety of split air conditioners, alongside ducted units, cassette units, and tower units, as well as a complete range of VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) systems to meet the air-conditioning needs of residential, small businesses â€“ offices and large commercial building, project applications.



The grand opening event took place on Golf Course Road in Gurugram, with Mr. Sanjay Mahajan, Chairman and Managing Director of Carrier Midea India Pvt Ltd, officiating the launch. The opening of this ProShop underscores Carrier Midea India's commitment to expanding the presence of Midea HVAC solutions in the Indian market and enhancing customer satisfaction through direct engagement and personalized service. The choice of Gurugram as the location for the first Midea ProShop reflects the city's rapid economic growth and increasing demand for premium air-conditioning products.



"As a first, we are thrilled to launch Midea Cooling Solutions ProShop, bringing Midea's advanced air-conditioning technology together in one place to create a unique comfort solution experience for today's discerning customers seeking high-technology and quality," said Mr. Sanjay Mahajan, Chairman & Managing Director of Carrier Midea India Pvt Ltd. "This initiative is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences, offering expert advice, seamless installations, and comprehensive after-sales support."



Through innovative product displays and customer-focused services at Midea ProShops, Carrier Midea India aims to set a new benchmark in the HVAC industry, creating a strong brand presence and high recall among customers.

Company :-The Yellow Coin Communication Pvt. Ltd

User :- Riya Mehta

Email :...