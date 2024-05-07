Andriushchenko: Russians Move New Military Unit Through Mariupol Towards Berdiansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invaders are deploying a new military unit marked "V" to the Berdiansk direction as part of a rotation.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, and a video was published.

"The Russians are moving a new unit (mark V) to the Berdiansk direction as part of the rotation. In the coming days, we may see an attempt to increase pressure in the area of Robotyne (in particular, but not exclusively)," Andriushchenko wrote.

He noted that the enemy military convoy was scattered due to traffic jams on the road from Novoazovsk to Mariupol and then moving towards Berdiansk.

"We also recorded the movement of large-sized ammunition as part of convoys disguised as humanitarian aid," the mayor's adviser added.

According to him, given the sudden decommissioning of the artillery firing range near Mariupol , it can be assumed that the so-called humanitarian convoys brought the new shells.

One wounded as enemy shells 17 settlements in Kherson region over past day

As reported, the Russian invaders are turning Mariupol and the surrounding villages into a military and logistics hub.

The day before, Andriushchenko reported the movement of military equipment towards Berdiansk. According to him, the occupiers' vehicles are already parked tightly at night in civilian car parks near high-rise buildings.