PM Fico: We Are Ready To Become Bridge Between Azerbaijan And EU

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We are ready to become a bridge between Azerbaijan and theEuropean Union,” Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico said in ajoint press conference with President Ilham Aliyev.
"We want to present the objective situation in Azerbaijan to theEuropean Union," the Prime Minister added.
