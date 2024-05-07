Kuwait Participates In Arab Anti-Corruption Conf. With Other Arab Countries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 7 (KUNA) -- The works of the fifth session of the Arab anti-corruption convention commenced on Tuesday at the General Secretariats of the League of Arab States (LAS) headquarters, chaired by Palestine with the participation of Kuwait.

LAS Assistant Secretary-General for Legal Affairs, Dr. Mohamed Al Amin Weld Kik said in a speech delivered on behalf of the Secretary-General of the league, Ahmad Aboul Gheit, during the opening session that corruption undermines the development of most countries around the world.

Dr. Mohamed Al Amin Weld Kik added that the Arab anti-corruption - which was approved by the Arab Ministers of Interior and Justice during their joint meeting on December 21, 2010, and entered into force on June 29, 2013, aims to coordinate the efforts, improve capacities, and enhance cooperation and more.

He called on all countries that have not yet acceded to this convention to expedite this process, indicating that the state parties reached 15 Arab countries out of 22, the latest being Somalia, which ratified it in October 22, 2023, meaning that seven Arab countries are still outside the convention.

He expressed his support for Palestinians against the systematic extermination, ethnic cleansing, starvation and forced displacement amid the double standards of colonial and racist powers.

On his part, Head of the Palestinian Anti-Corruption Commission, Raed Radwan affirmed in his speech during the opening that his country has built state institutions and managed to join many international organizations in pursuit of good governance.

He pointed out that the Palestinian Anti-Corruption Commission was established in 2010 as an independent national institution concerned with achieving integrity and fighting corruption, emphasizing that the Palestinian people, who offer martyrs, prisoners, and wounded, reject corruption.

He noted that the 19th government composed of national competencies has been formed and tasked with national duties in the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem, and will provide relief to the Palestinians, especially in Gaza, in addition to building institutions.

The Arab anti-corruption aims to strengthen measures aimed at preventing and combating corruption, as well as promoting integrity, transparency and accountability, in addition to enhancing Arab cooperation in preventing corruption.

The delegation of Kuwait was represented by Vice President of the Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) Nawaf Al-Mahamel. (end)

mfm













MENAFN07052024000071011013ID1108182521