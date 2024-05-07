'One Belt, One Road' Exhibition In Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Celebrates Emirati-Chinese Relations

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 7 May 2024:

In cooperation with the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Dubai, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library and the Great Wall Institute for Teaching Mandarin Language and Culture, inaugurated a unique art exhibition under the slogan 'One Belt, One Road'. This exhibition aims to celebrate the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

The opening of the exhibition was attended by a number of prominent figures from the UAE Overseas Chinese Cultural and Educational Association, the Global Overseas Chinese Calligraphers Association, the UAE Overseas Chinese Women's Federation, and the UAE Overseas Chinese Cultural and Educational Association.

Organising 'One Belt, One Road' comes within the framework of the library's vision and strategy to promote cultural and knowledge exchange through art and music. This supports the aspirations of the library management to build bridges of communication, and inspire future generations to explore cultural diversity among different people.

The opening began with the Emirati and Chinese national anthems, followed by traditional performances, a kung fu show, an oud playing segment, Arabic calligraphy and Chinese calligraphy, and art works by students of the Great Wall Institute were also displayed.

The exhibition witnessed wide participation from the library's visitors of all ages and nationalities. Attendees commended the exhibition's annual program of events, which combines education, entertainment, and knowledge through a series of workshops, lectures, seminars, musical and arts performances, and others.

Over 40 years, the strategic Emirati-Chinese relations and partnership witnessed remarkable and rapid development in many fields and sectors, reflecting the depth and strength of the political, commercial, and cultural ties between the two countries. These relations are characterised by comprehensiveness and diversity and include political, economic, cultural, educational, and technological dimensions.