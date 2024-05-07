               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Who's Afraid Of TSMC's Management Culture?


5/7/2024 7:10:47 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Viola Zhou has written
an excellent investigative report
into the culture clashes and growing pains at the TSMC factory in Phoenix, Arizona.

Before I dive in, however, I should note that in my opinion, the headline that the magazine gave to this article was not very representative of what's actually going on. The headline is“TSMC's debacle in the American desert,” but the plant so far does
not
look like a debacle.

The TSMC fab was scheduled to begin production in 2024. Most
sources
- including Zhou's article - say that date has been delayed until 2025. But some
recent reports
say that the factory is now
ahead
of schedule and will start production in 2024:

It's possible that TSMC was simply sandbagging in order to make sure they got their CHIPS Act money; the more positive reports came out shortly after the expected subsidy was awarded. It's still not quite clear which dates are correct, and the company itself may not know.

But it's helpful to remember that there was a
huge amount of hubbub
about a dispute between TSMC and Arizona construction unions back in mid-2023 and that a few months later
a settlement was reached
and the dispute evaporated.

So while declaring TSMC's Arizona project a“debacle” might get a lot of attention from people who are ideologically invested in either the failure or the success of US industrial policy, there's a very high chance that this headline turns out in retrospect to be panicky and premature.

That having been said, however, the actual reporting in the article is excellent. There are numerous anecdotes that illustrate the clash in workplace culture and management style between TSMC and the American workforce. Here are just a few excerpts:

Stories like these naturally feed into stereotypes - hard-working respectful East Asians vs lazy Americans who want to be coddled and complimented. And this in turn feeds into the fear that the US just can't compete with East Asian countries in chip manufacturing, or perhaps in any high-tech manufacturing.

But there are many reasons to doubt this conclusion. First, many of the things Americans fear about Taiwanese chip producers are very similar to the things they feared about Japanese manufacturers in general back in the 1980s and early 1990s. But Japanese management turned out to be clunky and inefficient, even in many manufacturing industries.

East Asian management culture doesn't always succeed

From the late 1970s through the early 1990s, US companies found it hard to compete with Japanese companies in many manufacturing industries, such as cars and electronics. A number of scholars, like
W Edwards Deming
and
Richard T Pascale , attempted to analyze Japanese management techniques for insights that American companies could apply.

But many observers, like
Ezra Vogel ,
Robert Christopher , and even
Akio Morita of Sony , claimed that Japan's performance on manufacturing stemmed from deep-rooted cultural values of hard work, respect for authority, etc - very similar to the Taiwanese cultural values attributed to TSMC by Viola Zhou's interviewees.

It didn't turn out that way. Starting in the 90s, Japan's labor productivity started to
lag significantly
behind that of many other rich countries. In 2007, economists Dale Jorgenson and Koji Nomura did
a detailed industry-by-industry accounting
of productivity differences, taking differences in capital investment into account (when you do this, it's called Total Factor Productivity). They found that Japan's manufacturing productivity almost caught up with America's around 1990 and then fell behind again:


Who

Source:
Jorgenson & Nomura (2007)

When they broke things down by industry, they found that although Japan did beat the US in some industries, this outperformance sometimes reversed itself over time:


Who

Source:
Jorgenson & Nomura (2007)

Japan had an enduring advantage in motor vehicle manufacturing and opened up a lead in communications equipment in the 90s. But it fell behind in computers and electronic components, and in machinery its advantage evaporated in the 90s.

There are many things that go into TFP - technology, resource costs, regulation, clustering effects, trade, and so on. So we can't just say“Oh, Japanese management culture wasn't so good after all.”

But it's notable that many analyses of Japan's lagging productivity now
explicitly blame
unproductive office culture for part of its poor performance! Working for a Japanese company means long, unproductive hours at the office, trying to look productive for
elderly, entrenched managers .

Useless busy work – sometimes called“presenteeism” –
deprives employees of sleep
and makes them slow and unmotivated. Anecdotally, I have seen examples of this myself in Japanese universities, and my Japanese friends have many similar stories from their companies.

This doesn't mean the cultural essentialists of the 1980s were necessarily wrong. In fact, it's possible that the same values of work-for-work's-sake and respect for corporate hierarchy that were once credited with Japan's manufacturing competitiveness now make it harder to get work done in a white-collar setting.

Now, Taiwanese management culture is different than Japanese management culture, and we can't simply apply the lessons from one country to the other. But here's another interesting example. In 2010, Stan Shih, the founder of the Taiwanese computer manufacturing giant Acer, predicted that US PC brands would be gone in 20 years:

Well, it's only been 14 years, so I suppose Shih still has 6 years left to be right. But as of late 2023, the top three US PC makers still commanded a market share of 45.4%, compared to 37% for China and Taiwan's top three brands combined, with Acer at only 6.4%:


Who

Source:
Wikipedia

The East Asian electronics cluster is formidable but not invincible. In fact, Viola Zhou's story about TSMC dropped some hints that the company's management culture isn't quite as efficient as you might think:

Asia Times

