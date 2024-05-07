Plot To Kill Chinese Engineers In Pakistan Conceived In Afghanistan: DG ISPR Maj Gen

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pakistan's Inter-Service Public Relations -Directorate General (DG ISPR), Maj-General Ahamed Sharif, commenced the press briefing on Tuesday by addressing the ongoing tensions with Afghanistan and the terrorist attacks originating from Afghan territory into Pakistan.

In his remarks, he highlighted a recent incident where a plot from Afghanistan led to an attack on a convoy in Bisham tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla, resulting in the deaths of five Chinese engineers on March 26, as reported by Dawn.

The DG ISPR detailed a specific attack on March 2, where a suicide bomber targeted Chinese engineers working on the Dasu dam, killing five Chinese nationals and a Pakistani. This incident further linked the violence to terrorist plans formulated in Afghanistan.

He emphasized that the planning and execution of these attacks were controlled from Afghanistan, noting that the suicide bomber was also of Afghan nationality. This connection underlined the cross-border challenges faced by Pakistan.

As of now, the Taliban officials have not commented on the report.

General Sharif strongly condemned the continuous terrorism, which he referred to as“an ugly game,” and assured that efforts were underway to bring the facilitators of these attacks to justice, highlighting the army's proactive measures.

Despite ongoing efforts for peace in the region and significant sacrifices by Pakistani soldiers and law enforcement, the DG ISPR lamented the continued attacks from Afghan soil, signaling ongoing challenges with the TTP (Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan).

The general praised Pakistan's long-standing role in hosting Afghan refugees and aiding them more substantially than any other country, a fact he noted was globally recognized.

He criticized the Afghan interim government for not preventing TTP terrorists from using Afghanistan as a base for launching attacks into Pakistan, despite Islamabad presenting concrete evidence to Kabul.

The DG ISPR recalled Pakistan's historical support for peace in Afghanistan and expressed frustration over the continued use of Afghan territory by TTP terrorists for attacks against Pakistan.

In addressing domestic terrorism, he noted several recent attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, including a thwarted attack on the Mach FC camp by BLA terrorists and a fatal encounter at a South Waziristan checkpost.

Meanwhile, he discussed the repatriation of illegal Afghan nationals, explaining the government's decision as a necessary measure for the economic and security betterment of Pakistan, emphasizing the high number of illegal residents already returned to Afghanistan.

