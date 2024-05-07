Congress Leader's Death: TN Police Question MLA Ruby Manoharan

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 7 (IANS) A special investigation team of Tamil Nadu Police is questioning senior Congress leader and MLA, Ruby Manoharan in a case related to the mysterious death of Tirunelveli East District Congress president, KPK Jeyakumar Dhanasingh.

Ruby Manoharan, an MLA from Nanguneri, is being questioned at a private building in Thoothukudi, according to police sources.

Jeyakumar's half-charred body was found in his 10-acre sprawling farmland with arms and feet tied with cable wires.

The deceased Congress leader was missing since May 2 and his son Jebrin had filed a missing complaint in the local Uravi police station. Police during the investigation found Jeyakumar's body in a charred state from his farmland on May 4. The farmland where his dead body was found was adjacent to Jeyakumar's house in Karisuthu Pudur Village in Tirunelveli district.

According to police sources, Jeyakumar had reportedly written a letter to Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police, N. Silambarasan that he feared for his life and requested police protection.

Jeyakumar, according to the information, had revealed to the SP that he was facing threats to his life and that some strangers were seen near his house.

As per reports, he also mentioned the name of the senior Congress leader who owed him money. Sources in Tirunelveli police told IANS that Jeyakumar was upset with Ruby Manoharan regarding some money that the latter owed him.