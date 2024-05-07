Mother Shares Video Of Baby Daughter's Cancer Battle Netizens Call Her 'Brave Little Warrior'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Sharing a heart-wrenching video of her daughter battling cancer, Instagram content creator Kristine Xiong said her daughter, Ellora, is meant to show the world that miracles do happen.

Ellora, lovingly called Lola was diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia – a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow that affects white blood cells, hindering the body's ability to fight infections, on her Instagram account, has shared each day of Lola's battle with cancer and has a whopping 510K followers.

In a recent video marking 125 days of Lola's cancer diagnosis, Kristine shared clips of Lola's journey from 5 months before cancer was first detected to day 125 of her fighting the disease. The video has 7.7 million views the caption of the reel, Kristine shared that she couldn't stop crying while putting this video together.

“My beautiful girl...you're so strong, so precious, so innocent, so sassy and silly, so resilient, so beautiful, and so worthy of all things good. You didn't deserve this!!” she said, addressing Lola.

“Even though mommy and daddy have to be strong for you, we die a little more each time we see you suffer. We wish we could take your place every day,” Kristine added read: Auto driver gets surprise gift; his reaction after passenger's random act of kindness goes viralReferring to her followers who regularly engage with her posts on Lola, praying for her to get better soon, Kristine wrote:“There are so many people who love you! There are so many people who can't wait for the day when we can finally say you are CANCER FREE! it's going to happen! We are 125 days into this battle and we have 693 more days to go! We've got this, you've got this!!”The content creator mom called Lola her“miracle baby” and said she is meant to show the world that miracles happen.

“You are meant to be a living testimony of the Lord's grace & mercy. You are meant to show the world that miracles do happen. You were our miracle baby from the start and you will continue to be a miracle,” Kristine wrote read: 9-year-old gives his only dollar to 'homeless' millionaire; netizens say, 'Kudos to the parents'“God is within you and you will not fear anything that comes your way! You are, in your words,“pooping on cancer's face!” Keep fighting my baby,” she added by Lola's battle with cancer, a lot of Instagram users wished her a speedy recovery and called her a“brave little warrior”. Users also hoped to see the post where the family tells them that she's cancer-free soon.

“She is such a brave little warrior and I am definitely going to cry tears of joy when she gets to ring that bell!” one user commented.

Also read: One year of 'King' Charles: 75-year-old monarch won't let cancer 'slow him down', hopes for complete recovery“i pray God will heal your little warrior so that she will be cancer free for the rest of her living days,” another added of the users commented“each child deserves parents like them”, while one said,“What a strong girl! Don't think I'll ever forget this video. Thank you for sharing and stay strong!!”\"Keep fighting you beautiful girl. Praying for you and your family. Can't wait to see the \"I beat cancer\" post!!\" another user commented.

Beverley Mitchell, Hollywood actor known for her role as“Lucy” in 7th Heaven also commented on the post saying:“What a beautiful magical princess! Sending you love and strength!”

