Azerbaijani Films Awarded In Kazakhstan

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani films have been awarded at the 1st FarabiInternational Student Film Festival held in Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

Murad Shukurlu's film "Once Upon a Time in Sabunchu" and MikhailAbdulov's film "Lent" won the in Best Author's Film" and Best ActorDuo nominations.

The Azerbaijani directors participated in the festival with thesupport of the Azerbaijan Film Agency.

Set up by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the State Film Agencyfocuses on creating all necessary conditions in the cinematography will also attract investments and foreign investors to thecountry's film industry.

The 1st Farabi International Student Film Festival was organizedas part of the celebration of the 90th anniversary of the Al-FarabiKazakh National University in Almaty.

The feature and documentary films of students of film and mediafaculties from TURKSOY member countries were demonstrated at thefestival attended by students from Turkic-speaking countries.

The main purpose of the festival is to support young filmmakersand create conditions for their further professional growth in thisfield, popularize student creativity, promote friendship betweenTurkic peoples, enrich the spiritual world, and expand theworldview of generations.

A total of 70 films by students studying at the faculties ofcinema and art of Turkic-speaking countries in the genres ofethnographic documentary film, film essay, film observation,portrait (documentary biopic), experimental film, documentaryanimation were screened as part of the festival.