Parliament Approves Draft Laws On Extension Of Martial Law And Mobilization

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence approved at its meeting draft laws on extending the martial law and general mobilisation for 90 days.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The National Security Committee approved at its meeting [draft laws] No. 11235 and No. 11236 on the extension of martial law and general mobilisation for 90 days. Tomorrow, the parliament should approve them by voting at a meeting," the MP said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the draft laws "On Extension of the Martial Law in Ukraine" and "On Extension of the General Mobilisation Period" were registered in the Verkhovna Rada on 6 May . The initiator of these bills is President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The explanatory note to the draft law "On Extension of the Term of General Mobilisation" states that the draft law provides for "approval of the Decree of the President of Ukraine "On Extension of the Term of General Mobilisation", which extends the term of general mobilisation from 14 May 2024 for 90 days".

The President also proposes to extend martial law for 90 days from 14 May 2024.