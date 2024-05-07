Israel: Two Reservists Killed By Hezbollah Fire On Lebanese Border

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv/Beirut, May 7 (IANS/DPA) Two Israeli reservists have been killed in a drone attack by the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah, the Israeli army said on Tuesday.

The two 31-year-old soldiers were killed on Monday in an incident on Israel's northern border, the army said.

The drone loaded with explosives had hit a building in the town of Metulla. According to media reports, the army was unable to intercept the unmanned aerial vehicle.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to Lebanese reports, four civilians - a couple and their two sons - were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon on Sunday. The attack took place in the village of Mais al-Jabal near the common border. Two other people were injured. The house which was targeted sustained severe damages.

Since the beginning of the Gaza war seven months ago, there have been repeated military confrontations between Israel's army and the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon on the border, with multiple casualties on both sides.

The mutual shelling has already caused severe destruction in villages on both sides of the border. About 1,50,000 people have either been evacuated or have left the combat zone.