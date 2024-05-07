Qatar, Hong Kong pursue strengthening investment relations

(MENAFN) Qatar and Hong Kong are both actively pursuing avenues to bolster investment prospects. Hong Kong's strategic position within Asia provides businesses with access to a wealth of opportunities.



In an exclusive interview with The Peninsula, King Leung, InvestHK's Global Head of Financial Services and Fintech, underscored the potential for collaboration between Qatar and Hong Kong, emphasizing the mutual benefits each party stands to gain from such cooperation.



Leung declared, “Our working relationship started from some initial discussions with the sovereign wealth fund - the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA). The QIA professionals understand the landscape in terms of the attractive investment opportunities in Hong Kong, as well as in mainland China.”



Hong Kong being the global finance center working for the area and China as well, “we see that over past 18 months, there is enormous interest and movements of mainland firms using Hong Kong as the international headquarters to expand internationally. I think the Middle East region is very attractive destination and we are bringing delegation to Qatar to strengthen that relationship, so that when these firms come to invest here we would love to see more collaboration and investment not only by the sovereign fund but also other investors in the private sector as well,” he further mentioned.



Yesterday, the Financial Services Development Council (FSDC) of the Hong Kong SAR Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), signaling a commitment to strengthen collaboration in various financial services sectors between Qatar and Hong Kong.

