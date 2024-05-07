Israeli Forces Commit 6 Massacres In Gaza In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, May 7 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Health in Gaza said Tuesday that the Israeli occupation forces committed 6 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 54 fatalities and 96 injuries.
In its daily statistical report documenting the casualties of the ongoing Israeli aggression over the course of 214 days in Gaza, the Ministry highlighted the continued challenges faced by rescue teams. Despite their efforts, several victims remain trapped under debris and inaccessible on roads, beyond the reach of ambulance and civil defense crews.
The Ministry confirmed that the toll of deaths from Israeli aggression has now reached 34,789 fatalities and 78,204 injuries since the beginning of October last year.
