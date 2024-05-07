European stocks rise amid optimism about central bank policies

(MENAFN) European stocks experienced a notable upswing on Monday, reaching their highest levels in a week, buoyed by renewed investor optimism surrounding potential interest rate reductions by central banks. The STOXX 600 index closed with a 0.5 percent gain, with the insurance sector particularly driving the momentum, registering a 1.6 percent increase.



Investor sentiment received a boost following individual statements from three European Central Bank policymakers—Philip Lane, Gediminas Simkus, and Boris Vujicic. These policymakers expressed confidence that recent inflation and growth data reinforce expectations of inflation returning to the central bank's targeted two percent mark by mid-next year.



Since the year's commencement, the STOXX 600 index has seen an overall increase of approximately six percent, showcasing a steady upward trajectory. Amidst this positive trend, specific European stocks also saw significant surges. Indra, a Spanish defense and technology company, witnessed an impressive 8.8 percent surge in its share value. This surge followed the announcement of a substantial 40 percent rise in its net profits for the first quarter, attributed largely to robust orders stemming from global tensions, which have driven demand for air defense systems.



Similarly, Morel E Prom, a French oil group, experienced a notable uptick of 7.3 percent in its share value. This increase came subsequent to the company securing a specific license for its operations in Venezuela, a development likely seen as favorable by investors amidst the complexities of operating in geopolitically sensitive regions.

