One Wounded As Enemy Shells 17 Settlements In Kherson Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops struck 17 settlements in Ukraine's southern Kherson region on May 6, wounding one person.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
According to Prokudin, the enemy attacked the settlements of Antonivka, Ivanivka, Blahovishchenske, Dniprovske, Tokarivka, Inzhenerne, Sadove, Pryozerne, Stanislav, Kizomys, Veletenske, Beryslav, Respublikanets, Shliakhove, Novooleksandrivka, Chervonyi Maiak, and Kherson.
Two apartment buildings and 16 private houses were damaged. An administrative building, an office building, a gas pipeline and civilian cars also came under fire. Read also:
War update: 97 combat clashes in Ukraine
