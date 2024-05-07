One Killed, Four Wounded By Russian Shelling Of Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian shelling of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region has left one person dead and four others wounded, including two children.

The Sumy region police announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops opened fire on the territory of the region. In total, 224 strikes were recorded. The shelling killed one person and wounded two minor children and two adults," the report said.

The strikes damaged ten private houses, three private households, six apartment buildings, eight vehicles, two elevator buildings, as well as two administrative buildings, energy and critical infrastructure, property of an enterprise, a shop, and a warehouse.

In addition, a company's hangar was destroyed and a fuel tank caught fire.

Investigators have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of the Laws and Customs of War."

On May 6, Russian aggressors carried out 31 shelling attacks on border areas and settlements in the Sumy region, with 169 explosions recorded. In one community, three people were injured, two of them children.