Ukrainian Forces Repel Nine Enemy Attacks On Southern Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy assaults on the east bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region and six attacks in the Orikhiv sector.

The Ukrainian Southern Defense Forces announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers carried out six assaults: two near Staromaiorske and four near Robotyne," the post reads.

On the east bank of the Dnipro in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region, the enemy launched three unsuccessful assaults, suffered losses and retreated to their original positions.

The flight of 192 enemy reconnaissance drones was recorded during the day.

Photo: Operational Command South/Facebook