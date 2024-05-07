Officials Show Aftermath Of Last Evening's Shelling Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled residential areas in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson on the evening of Monday, May 6.

Roman Mrochko, head of the city's military administration, posted a video showing the aftermath of the attack to his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"Yesterday evening, Russian troops once again struck Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank [of the Dnipro River]," the post reads.

Residential areas in the Dniprovskyi district of the city were under fire, Mrochko said.

The military administration also added that the Russians shelled the Kherson territorial community ten times in the past day, with explosions recorded in Kherson, Inzhenerne, Pryozerne and Blahovishchenske.

An administrative building, two apartment blocks and eight private buildings, two cars and a gas pipeline were damaged.