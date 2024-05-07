Woman Wounded As Russians Hit Nikopol With Artillery And Kamikaze Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders have hit Nikopol with artillery and a kamikaze drone, wounding an elderly woman.
Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"This morning, Russian troops shelled Nikopol again. They fired artillery. They also launched a kamikaze drone. An elderly woman was injured. She suffered shrapnel wounds," the post reads. Read also:
The victim is in a fair condition, receiving the necessary medical assistance in the hospital.
Lysak added that the consequences of the attacks were being clarified.
