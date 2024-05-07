Two Police Officers Wounded While Clearing Mines In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two police officers from the Zhytomyr region have been wounded while clearing mines in the Kherson region.
The Kherson region police announced this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"In Bilohirka, two police officers from the Zhytomyr region were wounded during mine clearance work due to the detonation of a round of ammunition," the report said.
The police officers were taken to the hospital with blast injuries, shrapnel wounds and acoustic traumas. Law enforcement officers are in a stable condition. There is no threat to their lives.
