UK Congratulates Azerbaijani Team For Successful Performance

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
The British Embassy congratulated the Azerbaijani team on itssuccessful performance at the "Windsor Royal Equestrian Show".
Azernews reports that the congratulation waspublished on the embassy's account on the "X" social network.
"We congratulate the Azerbaijani team for their brilliantperformance at the International "Windsor Royal Equestrian Show", -it was noted in the post.
The Royal Windsor Horse Show started in the UK on May 1.Azerbaijan was represented by a delegation of 100 people, includinga dance ensemble and cavalry detachment of the border service, aswell as the Land of Fire polo team.
MENAFN07052024000195011045ID1108182090
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.