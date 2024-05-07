               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
UK Congratulates Azerbaijani Team For Successful Performance


5/7/2024 5:18:49 AM

The British Embassy congratulated the Azerbaijani team on itssuccessful performance at the "Windsor Royal Equestrian Show".

Azernews reports that the congratulation waspublished on the embassy's account on the "X" social network.

"We congratulate the Azerbaijani team for their brilliantperformance at the International "Windsor Royal Equestrian Show", -it was noted in the post.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show started in the UK on May 1.Azerbaijan was represented by a delegation of 100 people, includinga dance ensemble and cavalry detachment of the border service, aswell as the Land of Fire polo team.

AzerNews

