Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Approves Changes To Laws

Fatime Letifova

Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (the Parliament) approved the draftlaw on changes in some laws in the third reading according to the1st, 13th, and 18th clauses of Article 94 of Part I of theConstitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The draft law on amendments to the laws "On the approval of theinternal service regulations of the Armed Forces of the Republic ofAzerbaijan", "On the protection of historical and culturalmonuments", "On the extradition of criminals" and "On culture" wereincluded in the agenda of the meeting held on May 7.

According to the first article of the draft law, in the secondparagraph of the first part of Article 4 of the "Internal ServiceRegulations of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan"after the word "do not", the words "and also the protection ofcultural resources during an armed conflict" are added.

With the amendment to the Law "On the Protection of Historicaland Cultural Monuments", vehicles marked with a distinctive emblemin accordance with the Convention "On the Protection of CulturalResources in the Time of Armed Conflict" may be used to transfermovable cultural assets to safe places during an armedconflict.

In accordance with Article 3 of the document, after the words"Article 147" of part 1 of the "Note" part of the Law "OnExtradition of Criminals", dated 1954 "During an armed conflict thewords "on the protection of cultural resources" are added inparagraphs a - c of Article 15, Part 1 of the Second Protocol tothe Hague Convention.

In Article 53 of the Law "On Culture", the words "orinternational" are replaced by the words "special protectionor".

The draft law was discussed and adopted in the third readingafter voting.