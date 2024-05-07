Police Says 2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In South Kashmir's Kulgam

“The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Kulgam's Redwani village late on Monday night following information about the presence of terrorists in the area a police official said.

However, the search operation turned into an encounter, which was on till last reports came in, the officials said.

The house in which the terrorists were hiding caught fire on Tuesday morning during the exchange of fire between the two sides, the official said.

A senior police officer said at least two bodies were seen at the encounter site and efforts are on to retrieve those.

“The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras can be revealed only after the bodies are retrieved,” he added.

