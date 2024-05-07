Police Says 2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In South Kashmir's Kulgam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said here on Tuesday.
“The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Kulgam's Redwani village late on Monday night following information about the presence of terrorists in the area a police official said.ADVERTISEMENT
However, the search operation turned into an encounter, which was on till last reports came in, the officials said.
The house in which the terrorists were hiding caught fire on Tuesday morning during the exchange of fire between the two sides, the official said.
A senior police officer said at least two bodies were seen at the encounter site and efforts are on to retrieve those. Read Also Exchange Of Fire Resumes In South Kashmir's Kulgam After Overnight Lull Police Says Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter In North Kashmir's Sopore
“The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras can be revealed only after the bodies are retrieved,” he added.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN07052024000215011059ID1108182014
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.