Properties Of 7 Pak-Based Handlers Attached In North Kashmir's Baramulla

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Properties of seven Pakistan-based handlers were attached in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Tuesday.
“After obtaining an attachment order passed by the additional sessions court in Baramulla, 13 kanals of land worth lakhs of rupees belonging to terror handlers based in Pakistan were attached,” a police spokesperson said.ADVERTISEMENT
He identified the handlers as Shabir Ahmad Sofi of Sheikhpora, Ghulam Nabi Alaie of Waripora Payeen, Ghulam Nabi Sheikh of Warpora Bala, Sharief ud din Chopan and Gulla Sheikh of Reshipora Authoora, Mohammad Rafiq Khan of Saloosa and Abdul Hameed Parray of Frasthar Tilgam.
The property was identified during an investigation conducted by police, he added.
