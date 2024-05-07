St. George's University Spotlights Thalassemia In The MENA Region Ahead Of World Thalassemia Day

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Ahead of World Thalassemia Day on May 8, St. George's University (SGU), School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies, is raising awareness about this prevalent genetic blood disorder, as thalassemia is one of the most common genetic disorders in the MENA region due to a consanguineous marriage tradition in some countries.

What is Thalassemia?

Thalassemia, characterized by reduced hemoglobin levels in the blood due to genetic mutations, poses significant challenges for individuals and families. Thalassemia results from genetic mutations affecting the production of hemoglobin, the protein responsible for carrying oxygen in red blood cells. While some individuals may experience no symptoms (thalassemia minor), others face severe complications such as fatigue, anemia, delayed growth, and paleness (thalassemia major).

Living with thalassemia presents numerous challenges, including managing symptoms, coping with frequent blood transfusions, and addressing potential complications like iron overload and increased infection risk. The disease's physical, emotional, and financial burden underscores the importance of effective treatment and support services.

How is Thalassemia Cared for in the Region?

Prevention is paramount in tackling thalassemia, with genetic testing and counseling serving as crucial tools to mitigate the risk of thalassemia major.

According to the PLoS Study, the high prevalence of thalassemia carriers in the population is a public health concern, meaning there is a 25% chance of having a child with thalassemia major if a carrier-carrier marriage occurs, leading to a potential increase in the number of thalassemia major sufferers. The UAE government has been expending tremendous efforts to raise public awareness and identify the thalassemia carrier population. In 2008, the UAE government launched a nationwide campaign to promote premarital screening. Since 2012, premarital screening has been mandatory for all betrothed couples. Premarital screening offers a non-directive, genetic overview and advisory to at-risk couples.

Treatment for individuals already living with the condition typically encompasses a multifaceted approach, including blood transfusions, iron chelation therapy, dietary adjustments, and supplementation to manage symptoms effectively.

Given its nature as a blood disorder, thalassemia falls within the purview of highly specialized medical professionals known as hematologists. These experts are dedicated to comprehensively understanding and treating blood disorders. Specialization in hematology typically commences during residency, the advanced stage of medical training following the completion of medical school and attainment of the MD degree.

World Thalassemia Day, observed on May 8th, aims to raise awareness about the condition and advocate for equitable access to treatment. This year's theme, 'Empowering Lives, Embracing Progress: Equitable and Accessible Thalassemia Treatment for All,' highlights the importance of ensuring that individuals from all backgrounds receive the care they need to lead fulfilling lives.

St. George's University encourages individuals and organizations in the MENA region to learn about thalassemia, take action to support affected individuals and families, and work towards building a future where thalassemia no longer poses a significant health challenge in the MENA region and worldwide.



