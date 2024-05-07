Qatari LNG market prepares for substantial opportunities with international partners

(MENAFN) Qatar is actively pursuing the expansion of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales and production capacity through a series of strategic agreements and partnerships with various countries and entities. A recent report by Fitch Solutions highlights the significant opportunities for Qatar in Asian markets, particularly in countries like China and India, where there is a growing demand for LNG.



One notable development is QatarEnergy's equity share sale to Chinese firms Sinopec and PetroChina in the North Field Expansion (NFE) and North Field South (NFS) projects. This move underscores Qatar's long-term strategy to establish a strong presence in China's thriving LNG industry. Chinese companies have already secured contracts to import approximately 8 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) from these projects, signaling Qatar's resilience in LNG exports to China.



Moreover, these contracts signify Qatar's commitment to further expanding its LNG exports to China, with estimates suggesting a potential surge of 25 mtpa within the next two years. This projected increase would account for approximately 32 percent of Qatar's current LNG production capacity. Additionally, the report highlights the possibility of Sinopec and PetroChina lifting an additional 0.8 mtpa of equity volumes, either for domestic consumption in China or for trading in international markets.



Looking ahead, China is expected to remain a key focus for Qatar's LNG development strategy. This is attributed to the robust demand-side fundamentals in the Asian natural gas market, driven by policies promoting coal-to-gas fuel switching and the expansion of city gas networks. As such, Qatar's continued collaboration with Chinese partners and its targeted approach to meet the evolving demands of the Asian market are poised to play a crucial role in its LNG growth trajectory.

