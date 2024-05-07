UN official voices concern over Israel’s invasion of Rafah

(MENAFN) UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis expressed profound concern on Monday regarding the unfolding situation in the southern Gaza Strip, particularly focusing on an imminent Israeli incursion into the city of Rafah. In a statement, Francis articulated his deep apprehension over Israel's planned operation, specifically targeting the eastern part of Rafah. This area, he highlighted, is home to over 1 million displaced Palestinians who have sought shelter amidst the ongoing conflict, enduring dire and challenging conditions. Francis underscored the potential humanitarian ramifications of the impending incursion, cautioning against actions that could further exacerbate the already precarious situation faced by the displaced population.



The issuance of evacuation orders by Israeli forces earlier in the day for Palestinians residing in the eastern neighborhoods of Rafah was viewed by many as a precursor to the anticipated military operation. Rafah, a city housing approximately 1.5 million Palestinians, has become a focal point of the conflict following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, which resulted in significant casualties and widespread displacement.



Against this backdrop, Francis stressed the critical importance of decisive action to address the escalating crisis. He called for urgent steps towards achieving a permanent cease-fire, emphasizing the need for all parties involved to prioritize the well-being of civilians caught in the crossfire. Additionally, Francis underscored the imperative of securing the unconditional release of all hostages, a pivotal measure aimed at alleviating the suffering endured by those affected by the conflict. In his statement, Francis urged all stakeholders to seize this critical moment as an opportunity to pursue lasting peace and stability in the region.

MENAFN07052024000045015839ID1108181942