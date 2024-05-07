22 Martyred, Dozens Injured In Israeli Shelling Across Rafah And Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza, Palestine: At least 21 Palestinians, including children and women, were martyred Tuesday as a result of the Israeli occupation continued shelling of various areas in the Gaza Strip and the city of Rafah.

Palestinian news agency (WAFA) quoted medical sources as saying that 20 martyrs and dozens of injuries arrived at the hospital in Rafah as a result of Israeli warplanes targeting the house of a Palestinian family in Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of the city of Rafah.

In this context, a Palestinian citizen was martyred and others were injured in occupation aircraft shelling of a school that shelters the displaced in the Beach Camp, west of the Gaza Strip. The occupation artillery also shelled various areas in Gaza City, especially the neighborhoods of Al-Zaytoun, Tal Al-Hawa, Sheikh Ajlin, and Al-Sabra.

The Israeli occupation forces continue their unprecedented aggression against the Gaza Strip, by land, sea and air, since Oct. 7, killing 34,735 Palestinians, the majority of whom are children and women, and injuring 78,108 others, while thousands of victims remain under the rubble.