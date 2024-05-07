Cong MLA Kuzhalnadan To Move Higher Court In Alleged Corruption Case Against Kerala CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 7 (IANS) A day after a Vigilance Court here rejected a plea filed by Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan seeking a court-monitored probe into the allegations of corruption against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter Veena Vijayan, the MLA said he will file an appeal at a higher court in this case.
Kuzhalnadan has alleged that CM Vijayan gave huge benefits to Kochi-based mining firm CMRL and in return, Veena's IT firm got monthly gratification from the company.
“I am definitely disappointed by the Vigilance Court's verdict. While I respect the verdict, I am not low on self-confidence as right from the time the court rejected my demand, I have been attacked from several quarters, which was expected. I will now go forward and file an appeal (at a higher court),” Kuzhalnadan said.
“I strongly believe that I have all the information with me. My only request was a probe to find out if there was corruption in return for what Vijayan did for CMRL. I don't think there was anything wrong with my demand,” said the first-time Congress legislator.
He also said that it's a Herculean task to fight corruption as it brings severe duress along with it.
"After I decided to fight this case, Vigilance cases were registered against me, and my place has also been measured by the revenue authorities, among others,” said Kuzhalnadan.
Senior CPI-M leader and Left Convener E.P. Jayarajan, meanwhile, slammed Kuzhalnadan, calling him a "nuisance" for the society, and a "habitual complainant".
“In all fairness, after the setback he received from the court on Monday, he should apologise to CM Vijayan and his daughter,” Jayarajan said.
MENAFN07052024000231011071ID1108181904
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.