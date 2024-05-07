CBE Assets Increase To EGP 5.559Trnin March 2024

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The total assets of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) increased to EGP 5.559trn in March 2024, compared to EGP 5.182trn in the previous February, reflecting a substantial increase of EGP 377bn.

The value of the CBE's gold reserves surged to EGP 424.46bn in March, up from EGP 256.5bn in February.

The CBE's balances with banks operating in the local market rose significantly to EGP 832.9bn, compared to EGP 524.4bn previously.

The capital of the Central Bank amounted to approximately EGP 21.6bn, while its reserve balance reached about EGP 454.3bn in the first quarter of the current year.

The CBE disclosed an increase in its total contributions to the capitals of its subsidiaries and affiliates, reaching EGP 49.740bn in March 2024, up from EGP 47.821bn in February 2024 (an increase of EGP 1.919bn).

The value of the CBE's contributions to several international financial institutions remained stable at around EGP 22.641bn in March, unchanged from the previous February.