China's leader urges for worldwide ceasefire during Paris Olympics

(MENAFN) On Monday, China's president urged for a "global truce" during the forthcoming Paris Olympics while Israel persisted with its assaults on the blockaded Gaza Strip.



“The world we are living in is not at peace,” Xi Jinping made the statement during a live-streamed press conference held jointly with French Leader Emmanuel Macron in Paris.



“China, together with France, will take the Paris Olympic Games as an opportunity to call for a global cessation of hostilities,” he stated.



France is scheduled to host the 2024 Summer Olympics from July 26 to Aug. 11.



Referring to the persistent Israeli-Hamas war, Xi stated “this conflict has been around for quite some time.”



He declared that it is a “tragedy” that is “a test of the human conscience.”



“The international community must do something. We call for an immediate, comprehensive and sustainable cease-fire in Gaza,” he further mentioned.



Xi also affirmed China's backing for Palestine's bid to attain membership in the United Nations.



“As permanent members of the UN Security Council and responsible major countries, China is willing to work together with France” to make positive contributions toward addressing international conflicts and enhancing global governance.



The remarks from the Chinese leader coincided with an announcement from the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Monday, stating their acceptance of a proposed cease-fire in the Gaza Strip. However, Israel later responded, indicating that the terms of the truce accepted by Hamas did not align with its key demands.

