Delegation From Sudan's Interior Ministry Visits General Directorate Of Passports

Doha: A delegation from the Sudanese Ministry of Interior visited the General Directorate of Passports yesterday, aiming to exchange experiences and enhance cooperation in the field of passports work. During the visit, the delegation was briefed on the modern technologies and advanced systems used in the General Directorate of Passports. Director General of Passports, Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Atiq Al Dosari emphasised the importance of such field visits for exchanging experiences and learning about the passports work in the State of Qatar.

Assistant Director General for Financial Affairs of the Sudanese Police Forces, Lieutenant General Abdel Moneim Mohamed Abdel Gayoum said the visit comes within the framework of distinguished communication with the Qatari side and for further coordination of work in the next stage, praising the support provided by the General Directorate of Passports in Qatar to the Sudanese police. The visit also included an inspection tour of the Nationality and Travel Documents Department to closely understand the mechanism of issuing Qatari passports.

