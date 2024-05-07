Football: Stimac Announces Second List Of 15 Probables For Training Camp Ahead Of FIFA WC Qualifiers

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Ahead of the must-win FIFA World Cup 2026 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 matches against Kuwait and Qatar, Indian senior men's team head coach Igor Stimac has announced the second list of 15 probables for the training camp in Bhubaneshwar.

The first list consisted of 26 players all of whom will be reporting for the camp on May 10.

The second list comprises 15 players from Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG, the two finalists of the Indian Super League and will be reporting for the camp on May 15, giving the players enough rest before turning up for national duty.

The 41 players that have been selected for the national team's camp will be preparing for the opportunity to take on Kuwait on June 6 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata before heading to Qatar to face the table toppers on June 1.

India are currently second in the table and will have to pull up their socks in the final two games of this round otherwise an early disappointment may be looming for the Blue Tigers with both Afghanistan and Kuwait still very much in the hunt.

The top two teams will qualify for the next round of the qualifiers.

The second list of 15 probables for the Bhubaneswar camp (training from May 15):

Goalkeepers: Phurba Tempa Lachenpa, Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Sahal Abdul Samad

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh

The first list of 26 probables for the Bhubaneswar camp (training from May 10):

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Defenders: Amey Ganesh Ranawade, Jay Gupta, Lalchungnunga, Muhammad Hammad, Narender, Nikhil Poojary, Roshan Singh Naorem.

Midfielders: Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Imran Khan, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Mohammad Yasir, Nandhakumar Sekar, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Vibin Mohanan.

Forwards: David Lalhlansanga, Jithin Madathil Subran, Lalrinzuala, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri.

