Congratulatory Messages From Country Leaders Pour Into Panama

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) José Raúl Mulino, president-elect of Panama, continues to receive congratulatory messages from the leaders and leaders of the region, who have also expressed their desire to strengthen joint work.
This Monday, Javier Milei, president of Argentina, congratulated the people and government of the Republic of Panama on the election day of May 5. "My congratulations and greetings to the president-elect, José Raúl Mulino. We will continue working to strengthen the ties of friendship and cooperation between our nations," he said.
Likewise, the president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, congratulated Raúl Mulino, candidate of Realizing Goals and Alliance.
“I recognize in the people of Panama their democratic vocation,
their electoral process and their decision expressed at the polls, electing José Raúl Mulino as the new president, whom we congratulate for his victory.” Castro published on his official account on the social network.
