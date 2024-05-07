UN Commissioner: Decision To Evacuate Rafah Is Inhumane, Contradicts International Law

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, said that the evacuation order issued by the Israeli occupation authorities to citizens east of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip is "inhumane".

The evacuation decision also contradicts the basic principles of international humanitarian law and international human rights law, Turk added in a statement.

The occupation aircraft had previously dropped written leaflets warning civilians to evacuate the eastern neighborhoods of Rafah, especially "Al-Shoka", "Al-Salam," "Al-Geneina," "Al-Byouk" neighborhoods, and others.

The unprecedented Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip continues at sea, land and air, causing a complete humanitarian catastrophe embodied by tens of thousands of martyrs, wounded and missing people, along with the massive destruction of vital infrastructure and facilities.

MENAFN07052024000067011011ID1108181677