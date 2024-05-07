               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UN Commissioner: Decision To Evacuate Rafah Is Inhumane, Contradicts International Law


5/7/2024 4:10:27 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, said that the evacuation order issued by the Israeli occupation authorities to citizens east of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip is "inhumane".
The evacuation decision also contradicts the basic principles of international humanitarian law and international human rights law, Turk added in a statement.
The occupation aircraft had previously dropped written leaflets warning civilians to evacuate the eastern neighborhoods of Rafah, especially "Al-Shoka", "Al-Salam," "Al-Geneina," "Al-Byouk" neighborhoods, and others.
The unprecedented Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip continues at sea, land and air, causing a complete humanitarian catastrophe embodied by tens of thousands of martyrs, wounded and missing people, along with the massive destruction of vital infrastructure and facilities.

MENAFN07052024000067011011ID1108181677


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search