Polish Deputy FM Bids Farewell To Qatar Envoy

Warsaw: Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland H E Andrzej Szejna held a farewell ceremony in honour of Ambassador of Qatar to Poland H E Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Fakhroo on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

The Deputy FM applauded the role of the ambassador in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in a range of fields, wishing him success in his future assignment. The ambassador thanked the Polish officials for the cooperation offered during his tenure.

