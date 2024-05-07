Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Elderly Woman Ties Rakhi To PM Modi As He Greets People After Casting Vote (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An elderly woman tied a rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he greeted the crowd at a polling booth in Ahmedabad during the current Lok Sabha elections. The Prime Minister joined hands and sought blessings from her.

The images appeared as PM Modi was coming towards people waving at him on both sides of the road after exercising his franchise.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is the candidate from the seat.

PM Modi arrived in Gujarat late Monday night and cast his vote this morning. He was escorted by Shah to the polling booth. He was wearing his usual Kurta Payjama with a saffron-colored half jacket. As he went out of the polling booth, he showed the indelible ink mark on his finger and talked to the media, encouraging people to vote in huge numbers.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi urged citizens to vote in record numbers. On his X account, he wrote in many languages, encouraging people to exercise their franchise. "I urge everyone who is participating in today's phase to vote in record numbers. "Their active participation will undoubtedly make the elections more vibrant," the PM's message stated.

The polling started for 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories in the third phase of the general election on Tuesday at 7:00 am. The states and union territories where the elections are being held in this phase are Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10) and West Bengal (4). The BJP has bagged the Surat seat unopposed.

