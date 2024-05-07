Modi demonstrates his commitment to democracy by casting his vote at school in Ahmedabad

(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonstrated his commitment to democracy by casting his vote at a school in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, as the nation embarked on the third phase of its general election. Encouraging citizens to exercise their voting rights, Modi emphasized the importance of strengthening India's democratic fabric through active participation in the electoral process.



The ongoing phase of polling encompasses 93 parliamentary constituencies spread across 11 states and union territories, including significant regions like Gujarat, Bihar, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. With over 170 million eligible voters, this phase represents a pivotal juncture in determining the nation's political landscape.



Amidst the electoral fervor, a staggering 1,331 candidates have thrown their hats into the ring,

vying for representation in India's esteemed parliament. The Election Commission of India, tasked with overseeing the electoral process, has diligently coordinated the logistics to ensure a smooth and transparent conduct of the polls.



Reflecting on the outcome of the 2019 elections, where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its coalition partners clinched a significant majority by securing 75 out of the 93 seats at stake in the current phase, the electoral dynamics remain dynamic. Opposition alliances, such as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), continue to pose formidable challenges, albeit with limited success thus far.



However, the democratic process has not been without its challenges and disruptions. Ahead of polling day, at least 19 schools in and around Ahmedabad received bomb threats originating from a Russian domain. This unsettling development follows similar incidents in the nation's capital, where dozens of schools were targeted, triggering widespread investigations and concerns over electoral security.



As India navigates the complexities of its electoral democracy, the resounding call for civic engagement and responsible governance echoes across the nation. With each ballot cast, citizens reaffirm their commitment to shaping the future of the world's largest democracy, underscoring the enduring spirit of democratic resilience that defines India's electoral ethos.

