Media reports Chian`s Xi taking trip to EU to avoid trade war

(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent visit to France and subsequent meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Union Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen have been widely covered by various media outlets. Xi's visit, his first to Europe in five years, is seen as a crucial opportunity to resolve economic disagreements between Brussels and Beijing.



During the trilateral meeting in Paris, Xi emphasized the importance of China and Europe making significant contributions to global peace and development amidst what he described as a period of "turbulence and change" in the world. Trade disputes were a central focus of discussions, with Macron stressing the need for Europe and China to address structural difficulties, particularly in trade relations.



Macron, who has been advocating for a tougher stance on China, highlighted concerns such as Chinese subsidies leading to market flooding, prompting the European Union to launch investigations. In response, Beijing has threatened tariffs on French-made brandy imports. Von der Leyen echoed Macron's sentiments, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a substantial economic relationship between the European Union and China while acknowledging existing challenges such as state-induced overcapacity and unequal market access.



Xi's visit is seen as an opportunity to not only address trade disputes but also to strengthen relations between China and the European Union. The discussions reflect the complexities of the economic relationship between the two entities and underscore the need for constructive dialogue to resolve differences and promote mutually beneficial cooperation.

