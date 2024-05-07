(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Bosnian Serb Alternativna TV, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has suggested that French President Emmanuel Macron's stance on Russia is motivated by ambitions to lead the European Union (EU), branding it as "caveman" Russophobia.



Lavrov referenced Macron's interview with The Economist, where the French leader labeled Moscow as the primary threat to European Union security. Lavrov pointed out that Macron has taken a vehemently anti-Russian position, even drawing parallels between Russian perceptions of threats and historical figures like Adolf Hitler and Napoleon.



Insight into French politics led Lavrov to speculate on Macron's strategy, hinting that the French president's Russophobic rhetoric could be a calculated move to position himself as a leader in Europe. Lavrov suggested that leveraging anti-Russian sentiments could serve Macron's aspirations to assert French influence on the European Union stage.



Macron's recent statements have drawn criticism from Moscow, with Russian officials denouncing his rhetoric as "dangerous talk" that escalates tensions. In particular, Macron's proposal to deploy French troops in the event of a Russian advance in Ukraine and his call for a pan-European defense initiative have sparked controversy.



The French president's advocacy for bolstering European Union defense capabilities, including anti-missile systems and long-range weaponry, has further fueled tensions with Russia.



Macron's emphasis on deterring Russian influence through military means has raised eyebrows and prompted debate within European Union circles about the bloc's nuclear strategy.

