(MENAFN) The Ukrainian State Border Guard has reported a peculiar incident involving the capture of a 44-year-old man dressed in women's clothing as he attempted to illegally cross into Romania.



The episode unfolded at a checkpoint in the Transcarpathia Region, where the individual, a resident of Zolotonosha, presented his sister's passport while donning a skirt, makeup, wig, and an "unpretentious fashion bow."



Border guards quickly discerned the disguise upon inspection, derisively referring to the individual as "charming Sergietta." The incident was documented in a statement and video published on the border service's website, shedding light on the measures taken to prevent unlawful border crossings.



Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Border Service disclosed that authorities have intensified efforts to prevent individuals from leaving the country, with over 100 people being halted daily amid heightened mobilization initiatives by Kiev. According to Andrey Demchenko, these individuals either lack the requisite documentation or fail to meet the criteria for crossing the border.



Demchenko further indicated that regulations governing departures from Ukraine may soon undergo revisions, particularly with the impending enforcement of a new mobilization law.



Instituted in response to Russia's military incursion in February 2022, the law imposes restrictions on men aged 18 to 60, prohibiting their departure from the country to ensure their potential availability for military service.

