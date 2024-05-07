America informs Israel it will not support Rahaf mission as planned

(MENAFN) The United States has conveyed its reluctance to support a proposed full-scale military operation by Israel targeting Rafah, citing concerns over potential loss of life and disruption of humanitarian aid deliveries. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller emphasized Washington's stance during a press briefing on Monday, as Israeli jets initiated bombing raids on the city, situated on the border with Egypt and housing approximately 1.4 million displaced Palestinians.



Miller stated that the United States does not endorse Israel's plans for a comprehensive military incursion into Rafah. He elaborated on Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials in West Jerusalem, highlighting the United States's reservations about the proposed operation in its current form.



The State Department spokesperson emphasized that Israel had not presented a credible and implementable humanitarian plan for Rafah, a crucial consideration given the potential ramifications for Palestinian civilians. Miller underscored the belief that a military offensive in Rafah at this juncture would exacerbate the suffering of the Palestinian population.



Furthermore, Miller highlighted the vital role of Rafah as a conduit for humanitarian aid shipments into Gaza, particularly through its border with Egypt. He expressed concerns that an Israeli incursion into the city would severely impede the flow of essential assistance, jeopardizing efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in the region.



Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued evacuation warnings to residents of Rafah, signaling preparations for intensified military action. The airstrikes commenced several hours later, prompting renewed international scrutiny and calls for restraint amidst escalating tensions in the region.

