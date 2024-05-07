Belgium government working on implementing extra sanctions on Israel

(MENAFN) Deputy Prime Minister Petra De Sutter of Belgium announced on Monday that the Belgian government is actively working on implementing additional sanctions against Israel. The move comes as Brussels aims to escalate pressure on the Jewish state over its military actions in Gaza, particularly in light of its planned invasion of Rafah, a city in southern Gaza housing around 1.4 million Palestinian refugees.



In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), De Sutter expressed grave concerns over the potential consequences of Israel's planned incursion into Rafah, warning of the likelihood of a massacre. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had earlier issued an evacuation order for the city, signaling its intent to launch strikes with "extreme force."



De Sutter further disclosed that she had engaged in discussions with Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Riad Malki on potential avenues for Belgium to contribute to ending the ongoing atrocities. As part of these efforts, Belgium is actively pursuing additional sanctions against Israel, building upon measures already taken by the European Union.



Last month, Belgium and the European Union's other member states imposed sanctions on four individuals and two organizations involved in the construction of illegal settlements on Palestinian territory in the West Bank. These sanctions were implemented in response to allegations of property theft and serious human rights abuses against Palestinians.



Belgium, currently holding the rotating presidency of the European Council, is leveraging its position to advocate for a review of the European Union's trade agreement with Israel. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo emphasized the need for a critical reassessment of trade relations, suggesting that continuation with Israel as a trading partner may no longer be tenable in light of recent developments. He expressed readiness to rally support from like-minded European leaders to consider cutting ties with Israel if deemed necessary.

