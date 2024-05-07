Macron declares that France doesn’t wish for regime alteration in Russia

(MENAFN) During a joint press conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that the United States and its allies are not advocating for regime change in Russia. Macron reiterated France's commitment to providing assistance to Ukraine in its conflict with Moscow for as long as necessary.



The remarks came as Macron welcomed Xi Jinping at the Elysee Palace during the Chinese leader's visit to Paris, where discussions encompassed a wide range of topics, including the Ukraine conflict, bilateral trade, and economic ties.



During their talks, Macron urged Xi Jinping to ensure that China refrains from providing any aid to Russia that could be used in the conflict with Ukraine. Macron expressed appreciation for Beijing's commitments to abstain from selling arms or providing aid to Russia amid the standoff.



Meanwhile, European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed the need for increased efforts to restrict the delivery of dual-use goods to Russia, highlighting the importance of preventing such items from reaching the battlefield while maintaining European Union-China relations.



Macron underscored the significance of clarifying the impact of the conflict on Europe's security and reiterated the West's determination to support Ukraine for the foreseeable future.



However, he made it clear that there is no unified objective among Western nations to pursue regime change in Moscow, emphasizing the need for dialogue and diplomacy in addressing the ongoing crisis.

