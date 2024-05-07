Rockets Fired From Gaza Hit Southern Israel Amid Continued Operations In Rafah

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, announced on Monday that it had fired rockets from the Gaza Strip towards the Sderot area in southern Israel.

Simultaneously, the Israeli war cabinet unanimously voted to continue military operations in Rafah.

The Times of Israel reported that several rockets were fired from Gaza into southern Israel, with shrapnel from one of the projectiles hitting a house in the city of Sderot.

The acceptance of a ceasefire proposal by Hamas has raised hopes for a temporary end to the war in Gaza and has increased pressure on Israel to accept a ceasefire with Hamas that could lead to the release of hostages.

However, Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz stated that there is a significant gap between the ceasefire proposal accepted by Hamas and the demands of Israel. He mentioned that the ceasefire plan endorsed by Hamas does not align with what Israel had previously reached in negotiations with mediators.

Gantz noted“significant gaps” between this plan and Israel's demands. He also emphasized the continuation of negotiations for the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Al Jazeera reported that the Israeli army has been continuously bombing eastern Rafah. According to a reporter from the network, with the onset of the bombardment, many people have evacuated their homes leading to significant evacuations from the area by residents.

The Israeli government has stated that the attack on Rafah is intended to apply military pressure on Hamas to expedite the process of releasing hostages held in Gaza and to achieve other war objectives of Israel.

